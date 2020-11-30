Cluster Headache Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global cluster headache market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Several therapeutic options are available in the market for the treatment of cluster headaches which is driving the cluster headache industry during the forecast period. However, all these treatments available can be acute or more preventative. The surgeries are more invasive options are reserved for difficult cases. Few of these treatments in the market include:

Oxygen Treatment: In oxygen treatment, the oxygen is delivered for 15 minutes at a time through a nasal cannula or face mask. This treatment is considered as the first line of treatment for the cluster headache in hospitals; hence contribute a significant share in the cluster headache market. However, the major drawback of this treatment is its relative inaccessibility outside the hospital or clinics as the patient would need to have some specialized oxygen thanks to them all the time which may impact the growth of the market negatively.

Nerve Block: In this treatment, a solution made from the combination of an anesthetic and a corticosteroid is injected near the occipital nerve. Since these occipital nerves run starting from the top of the spine into the scalp, the headache pain is managed when their messaging is blocked. This treatment is mainly for more severe chronic cluster cases. This treatment is used only to provide initial relief until longer-acting drugs start to work.

Sphenopalatine Ganglion Stimulation: This approach is recently developed and is used for the extreme cases of chronic cluster headaches which will considerably drive the cluster headache market in the near future. The treatment involves surgically implanting a set of specialized electrodes on the sphenopalatine ganglion that is a region in the brain involved with pain processing. When patients activate these electrodes using a handheld controller a mild electric shock is delivered. This shock essentially scrambles messages from this region of the brain.

Deep brain stimulation: The treatment involves the process of targeting the hypothalamus region of the brain with electric signals to scramble pain that is processing at another of its source. However, recent studies have evaluated mixed results regarding this research and hence the process is still not commercially accepted at a greater level. However, it has a significant potential to drive the cluster headache market, upon its commercialization for the treatment of cluster headache.

Global Cluster Headache Market – Segmentation

By Types

Episodic

Chronic

By Drug Type

Fast-Acting Drugs

Long-Term Drugs

Short-Term Drugs

Global Cluster Headache Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Allergan PLC

Allodynic Therapeutics, LLC

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

ElectroCore Medical LLC

Eli Lilly and Co.

Endo Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novartis International AG

Par Pharmaceutical

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

TrioxBio Inc.

Zogenix, Inc.

Zosano Pharma Corp.

