Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2025

Underwater Acoustic Communication Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.31 billion in 2017 and reach USD 2.86 billion, at a CAGR of 13%.

Underwater acoustic communication is said to be a technology that propagates sound underwater. It is a framework for underwater acoustic communication systems. These include channels, statistical characterization, and propagation models. It is the contact of mechanical waves that produce sound between water and the boundary. The frequency of underwater sound is between 10 Hz and 1 MHz.

Key Market Players:

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (Teledyne Technologies) (US), Kongsberg Gruppen (Kongsberg) (Norway), Thales Group (Thales) (France), Ultra Electronics Group (Ultra Electronics) (UK), Sonardyne International Ltd. (Sonardyne International) (UK),Evologics GmbH (Evologics) (Germany)

Underwater Acoustic Communication Market, By Interface Platform

Sensor Interface

Acoustic Modem

Others

Underwater Acoustic Communication Market, By Communication Range

Shallow Water Range

Medium Water Range

Long Water Range

Full Ocean Range

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Underwater Acoustic Communication industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Report

1. What was the Underwater Acoustic Communication Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Underwater Acoustic Communication Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Underwater Acoustic Communication Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

