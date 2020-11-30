North American Blister Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The North American blister packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The increasing demand for blister packaging from various end-user applications such as pharmaceutical, consumer goods, and food significantly drive the regional growth of the market. The rising incidences of chronic diseases create demand for various drugs, tablets, and syrups. These products are reliably protected from external influences such as humidity, oxygen, and/or light with blister packs and hence this drives the growth of the market. The market growth is also attributed to the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure coupled with the presence of major market players in the region.
The North American blister packaging market is segmented on the basis of process and application. Based on the process, the market is bifurcated into thermoforming blister pack and cold forming blister pack. Among these, the thermoforming blister packs segment is estimated to hold a prominent share in the market and is estimated to follow this trend during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the fact that it can print images that are superior in quality and can withstand various climatic conditions. Based on the application, the blister packaging market is segmented into consumer goods, pharmaceutical, food, and others. Pharmaceutical is one of the major applications of the blister packaging industry. Blister packaging is widely used for protecting drugs from various external factors such as moisture, high temperature, and contamination, among others.
Geographically, the study of the North American blister packaging market report covers the country-level analysis of the US and Canada. The US dominates the market in 2019 and will maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Further, the report covers the analysis of various players operating in the market. Some of the global players operating in the market and are covered in the report include Sonoco Products Co., Amcor Ltd., Westrock Co., Bemis Co. Inc., and others.
Market Segmentation
North American Blister Packaging Market by Process
- Thermoforming Blister Pack
- Cold Forming Blister Pack
North American Blister Packaging Market by Applications
- Consumer Goods
- Pharmaceuticals
- Food
- Others
Regional Analysis
North America
- United States
- Canada
Company Profiles
Amcor Ltd.
- Overview
- Amcor Ltd. in North America
- Amcor Ltd. in Blister Packaging Landscape
- Recent Developments
- Bemis Co. Inc.
- Dordan Manufacturing Co.
- Romaco Group
- Sonoco Products Co.
- Tekni-Plex, Inc
- Uhlmann Group
- Westrock Co.
