US Blister Market Size, share, Industry Growth, Future Prospects, Opportunities, Forecast 2020-2026

The US blister packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market growth is attributed to the rising incidences of chronic diseases that create demand for various drugs, tablets, and syrups. This, in turn, creates demand for blister packs for protecting these products from external influences such as humidity, oxygen, and/or light. Moreover, increasing disposable income has increased the purchasing power of the people who are spending more on consumer goods. Blister packaging finds a significant application for packaging a broad array of consumer goods and hence drive the growth of the market.

The US blister packaging market is segmented on the basis of process and application. Based on the process, the market is bifurcated into thermoforming blister pack and cold forming blister pack. Among these, the thermoforming blister packs segment is estimated to hold a prominent share in the market and is estimated to follow this trend during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the fact that it can print images that are superior in quality and can withstand various climatic conditions.

Based on the application, the blister packaging market is segmented into consumer goods, pharmaceutical, food, and others. Pharmaceutical is one of the major applications of the blister packaging industry. Blister packaging is widely used for protecting drugs from various external factors such as moisture, high temperature, and contamination, among others.

Further, the report covers the analysis of various players operating in the market. Some of the global players operating in the market and are covered in the report include Sonoco Products Co., Amcor Ltd., Westrock Co., Bemis Co. Inc., and others.

Market Segmentation

US Blister Packaging Market by Process

Thermoforming Blister Pack

Cold Forming Blister Pack

US Blister Packaging Market by Applications

Consumer Goods

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Others

Company Profiles

Amcor Ltd.

Overview

Amcor Ltd. in Blister Packaging Landscape

Recent Developments

Bemis Co. Inc.

Dordan Manufacturing Co.

Romaco Group

Sonoco Products Co.

Tekni-Plex, Inc

Uhlmann Group

Westrock Co.

