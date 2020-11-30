European Blister Market Share, Trends & Forecast to 2020-2026

European blister packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market growth is attributed to the increasing demand from the pharmaceutical industry. Growing pressure on pharmaceutical companies to manufacture medicines to meet the growing medical needs owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases tend to drive the growth of the European blister packaging industry.

Germany is one of the major centers for drug R&D in Europe and all across the globe. As per the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, around $8.3 billion was invested in pharmaceutical in 2017 in drug R&D in Germany. The presence of a high number of biotech companies in the country is one of the major factors for the growth of the pharmaceutical industry of the country.

As per Germany Trade & Invest, there were around 679 dedicated biotechnological companies in the country in 2018. The biopharmaceuticals drugs in clinical development have also increased from 604 in 2014 to 639 in 2017, which show a significant investment in biopharmaceutical R&D. This can be seen as a good opportunity for the growth of blister packaging in the country and hence provides growth opportunity for the European blister packaging market.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Process and By Application

Regions Covered- Europe

Competitive Landscape- Amcor Ltd., Schreiner Group, Sonoco Products Co., and Klockner Pentaplast Group.

European Blister Packaging Market – Segmentation

By Process

Thermoforming Blister Pack

Cold Forming Blister Pack

By Application

Consumer Goods

Pharmaceutical

Food

Others

European Blister Packaging Market – Segmentation by Region

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

