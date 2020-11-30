Global In-Application Advertising Market Size, Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2026

Global in-application advertising market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). In-app advertising is emerging as the most popular online advertising method in recent years that drives the revenue of app brands. The mobile phone is carried by people everywhere they go therefore, have the chance to reach a wider audience with in-application advertising. The growth of the market can be majorly attributed to the rapidly increasing amount of time spent on mobile application usage. Moreover, the usage time for popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter is also rising considerably. As per July 2020, platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, FB Messenger, WeChat, and Instagram has more than a billion active user globally, led by Facebook with 2.6 billion followed by YouTube with 2.0 billion active users. This will provide the in-application market with new expansion opportunities.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/in-application-advertising-market

In-application advertising offers a high level of personalization for mobile apps with better opportunities to scale the reach by directly reaching users through apps. In addition to this, in-application advertisements also provide the option to scale up in order to fit the framework of the application and therefore look much more appealing to the user. This, in turn, will drive the number of users thereby aid in the growth of the in-application advertising market.

A Full Report of Global In-Application Advertising Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/in-application-advertising-market

Global In-Application Advertising Market Report Segment

By Advertisement Type

Interstitial Ads

Mobile Video Ads

Rewarded Video Ads

Native Ads

Others

By Application

Social Media

Gaming

E-commerce

Video & Music Streaming

News, Finance & Education

Travel

Others

Global In-Application Advertising Market Report Segment

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/in-application-advertising-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404