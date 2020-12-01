US Specialty Chemicals Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

US specialty chemical industry is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The construction industry is one of the major contributors to the US economy. As per the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), it comprises over 680,000 employers with over 7 million employees in the construction industry. The infrastructure investment is further anticipated to increase due to growth in the construction activities seen in the recent past. The growing construction industry is anticipated to drive the demand for specialty chemicals for several construction applications which in turn is anticipated to drive the growth of the specialty chemical market.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, construction and extraction occupations are projected to grow by 4% from 2019 to 2029, which is nearly as fast as the average for all occupations. The growth is, in part, being driven by population growth and urbanization, which is increasing demand for new buildings, roads, and other structures. There are several factors that fuel the demand for specialty chemicals in the construction industry in the US, such as increased spending in building construction, which includes spending in enhancing the aesthetics of the buildings.

