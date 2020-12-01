Asia-Pacific Rice Protein Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2020-2026

The Asia-Pacific rice protein market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period (2020-2026). China, India, and Japan are the major economies contributing to the growth of the Asia-Pacific rice protein industry over the forecast period. The key factor that drives the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific is the increased consumption of rice protein across various applications. Rice protein is highly consumed as a replacement of soy, pea, and milk proteins as it consists of a high amount of cystine and sulfur-containing amino acids.
Besides, the rising population and rising consciousness regarding various health supplements among them are further encouraging the adoption of rice protein as a supplement, which in turn, is enhancing the growth of the rice protein market in the region. People in major economies of the region such as India, China, and Japan are becoming more conscious towards the adoption of preventive healthcare measure, which further decreases the healthcare expenses, which also supports the demand for nutrition products and in turn contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Market Coverage
- Market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered- By Form and By End-Use Applications
- Regions Covered- Asia-Pacific
- Competitive Landscape- Axiom Foods Inc., Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd., Golden Grain Group Ltd., and Habib-ADM Ltd
Asia-Pacific Rice Protein Market – Segmentation
By Form
- Isolates
- Concentrates
- Hydrolysates
By End-Use Application
- Food & Beverage
- Animal Feeds
- Pharmaceutical
- Cosmetics
Asia-Pacific Rice Protein Market – Countries Covered
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Company Profiles
- Anhui Shunxin Shenyuan Biological Food Co. Ltd.
- Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd.
- Foodchem International Corp.
- Golden Grain Group Ltd.
- Gulshan Polyols Ltd.
- Habib-ADM Ltd.
- Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
- Shafi Gluco Chem Pvt. Ltd.
