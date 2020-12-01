Underwater Lighting Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Underwater Lighting Market is projected to grow from USD 279 million in 2019 to USD 348 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4% from 2019 to 2025.

Underwater lighting is used from large swimming pools to small aquariums. About 50% of the world’s population lives in urban areas, and this has led to an increase in many homes. Therefore, increase the number of pools. The number of swimming pools has increased due to continued urbanization and growing disposable income.

The major companies profiled in the global underwater lighting market include Hayward Industries Inc., Acuity Brands Inc., Shadow Caster Inc., Signify Holding, OceanLED Marine Ltd., Lumishore, Attwood Corporation, Aqualuma LED Lighting, T-H Marine Supplies Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, and others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Light Source

LED

Halogen

Metal Halide Lamps

By Mounting Type

Flush Mounted

Surface Mounted

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Underwater Lighting industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Underwater Lighting Market Report

1. What was the Underwater Lighting Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Underwater Lighting Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Underwater Lighting Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

