Oryzenin Market, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Future Prospects, Forecast 2019 to 2025

The Global Oryzenin Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 6.3% during 2019-2025. Oryzenin is a storage protein found in rice seeds. It is a great alternative for consumers looking for a lactose-free and non-allergenic protein source. Oryzenin is about 75-90% of the total protein content of rice rain. Oryzenin is extracted from rice grains and rice flour by sonication. The Oryzenin market is experiencing growth as the demand for health-sensitive foods and beverages increases.

The following players are covered in this report:

By Type:

Detach

Concentrate

Others (hydrolyzate and ion exchange)

By Application:

Sports and energy nutrition

drink

Dairy alternatives

Bakery and confectionery

Meat analogs and bulking agents

Others (soups, sauces, salad dressings, spices, pasta, frozen fruits, breakfast foods, flavored and salty, infant formula)

By Function (qualitative):

Oil paint

Texturizing

Gelling

firing

Others (solubility, water binding and viscosity)

By Form:

Thin

Liquid

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the Global Oryzenin industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Oryzenin Market Report

What was the Oryzenin Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Oryzenin Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Oryzenin Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

