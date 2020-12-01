Mobility as a Service Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market is projected to grow from USD 5256 billion in 2019 to USD 277.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 23% over the forecast period. Growth of the transport and telecommunications sector as mobility services are an integration of transport and telecommunications industries; Increased use of smartphones with 3G and 4G compatibility and high network connectivity; An increase in cashless payments and online transactions that can be made with a smartphone; Cheaper than other travel options, such as private vehicles, are some of the driving forces in the market.

Key Market Players & Start-ups

The global mobility as a service market is dominated by major players such as Moovit Inc. (Israel), MaaS Global Oy (Finland), Citymapper (UK), Mobilleo (UK), SkedGo Pty Ltd (Australia), UbiGo (Sweden), Splyt (UK), Qixxit (Germany), Communauto (Canada), and Tranzer (Netherlands). These companies offer extensive MaaS services and have strong distribution networks at a global level. These companies have developed new solutions; adopted expansion strategies; and undertaken collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to gain traction in the growing market for mobility as a service.

Mobility as a Service Market Segmentation:

The Mobility as a Service Market is segmented on the basis of vertical, deployment, type and organization size. These segments are further sub-segmented into:

By vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, government and public sector, telecommunication, media and entertainment, retail, healthcare, software and technology, education, transportation and logistics, manufacturing and others

By deployment, it is segmented into on cloud and on-premise

By type, it is segmented into service and solutions

By organization size, it is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprise and large enterprise.

By Service Type:

E-Hailing

Bike Sharing

Car Sharing

Pop-Up Busses

Self-Driving Cars

Vehicle Type:

Buses

Car

Air-Flights

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Business Model:

Business-To-Business

Business-To-Consumer

Peer-To-Peer

By Application:

Personalized Application Services

Dynamic Journey Management

Flexible Payments

Transactions

Journey Planning

Other

Key Questions Answered by Mobility as a Service Market Report

What was the Mobility as a Service Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Mobility as a Service Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Mobility as a Service Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

