Europe Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The European industrial vacuum cleaner market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The industrial vacuum cleaner is essential in places where no dust emissions are allowed, including areas with dust-sensitive machinery, laboratories, and cleanroom facilities. Therefore, the flourishing end-use industries such as food processing, pharmaceutical, healthcare, manufacturing industry of the region will drive the demand for industrial vacuum cleaners in the region.
Furthermore, the adoption of industrial vacuum cleaner in the manufacturing and metalwork is also high as it can efficiently vacuum up oil and emulsion along with shavings. Later, the solid and liquid components can be separated via “macrofiltration,” hence, allowing the emulsion to be reused to reduce the environmental effects. Moreover, the strong automotive manufacturing sector of the region will also foster considerable growth in the industrial vacuum cleaner market. Germany is one of the largest automobile manufacturers along with UK, Italy, France, and Spain in the region. The industrial vacuum cleaner provides for automotive deliverers required high and consistent suction to clean the interior and work round the clock.
Europe Industrial vacuum cleaner Market Report Segment
By Product Type
- Backup
- Canister
- Upright
By Mobility System
- Stationary
- Portable
By End-User
- Chemicals & Pharmaceutical Industry
- Food & Beverage Industry
- Manufacturing & Metalworking
- Building & Construction Industry
- Others (woodworks industry, hospitality industry)
Europe Industrial vacuum cleaner Market Report Segment by Region
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Company Profiles
- Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
- Dongguan Villo Environmental Protection Inc.
- Dulevo SpA
- ELECTROSTAR GmbH
- Elektrowerkzeuge GmbH Eibenstock
- Fimap S.p.A
- IP Cleaning Srl (Tennant Company)
- Jack Sealey Ltd.
- Kevac Srl
- Makita Corp.
- Numatic International Ltd.
- SEBO Stein & Co. GmbH
