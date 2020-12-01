Global Medical Food Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

The global medical food market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The rate of adoption of medical food to cure diseases naturally is rising rapidly which in turn is anticipated to surge the global medical food industry. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) defines medical food in its Orphan Drug Act as “a food which is formulated to be consumed or administered enterally under the supervision of a physician. It is intended for the specific dietary management of a disease or condition for which distinctive nutritional requirements, based on recognized scientific principles, are established by medical evaluation”.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/medical-food-market

Medical foods are not intended to replace traditional drugs. Instead, they’re used as a supplement that aids in supporting the patient’s treatment regimen. Medical food products cannot be counted as traditional drugs, and yet they are stronger than vitamins and dietary supplements already available in the market.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/medical-food-market

The company named Accera is focused on producing medical food for central nervous system disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s diseases. Many clinical studies have shown a positive result for their product called Axona that is intended to improve the cognitive functioning and memory to a significant level of the patient with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. Axona acts on the basic cause of Alzheimer’s disease that is the reduced ability to properly metabolize glucose by making the liver produce extra ketones which will act as an alternative energy source. Such efforts by the players give a boost to the growth of the global medical food market.

Many medical foods available commercially are formulated to treat hematological abnormalities such as nonhematologic genetic diseases, sickle cell anemia, and conditions of malabsorption which include Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, and gastro esophageal reflux disease. Numerous companies across the globe are working on the formulation of medical food to treat most of the diseases without the use of medicine. With the increasing production and adoption of medical foods for the incurable disease, the medical food market is also increasing across the globe.

Medical Food Market- Segmentation

By Type

Pills

Powder

Others

By Application

Chronic Kidney Disease

Diabetic Neuropathy

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

Depression

Nutritional Deficiency

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Enteral

Medical Food Market – Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East Africa

Company Profiles

Abbott Nutrition (Abbott Laboratories, Inc.)

Alfasigma spA

Baxter International Inc.

Cerecin Inc.

Danone SA

Fresenius Kabi AG

GenMont Biotech Inc.

GlycosBio Food Sciences

Mead Johnson & Co., LLC

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Metagenics, Inc.

Nestle S.A

NutriLeads

OptiBiotix Health Plc

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc.

Primus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Targedys

Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc.

Zenova Bio Nutrition

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/medical-food-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404