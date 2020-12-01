User Activity Monitoring Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

UAM solutions monitor and record internal and external user activity of an organization’s devices, networks, and other IT resources. As organizations need to gain control over their employees and third-party vendors, it is expected to encourage them to deploy UAM solutions. The UAM solution detects suspicious activity by continuously monitoring users and recording activity.

User Activity Monitoring Market was valued at USD 1.09 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.35 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24%.

Global User Activity Monitoring Market, By Technology

Auditing and Reporting

• Behavior Analytics

• Log Management

• Others

Global User Activity Monitoring Market, By Application

System monitoring

• Network monitoring

• Application Monitoring

• Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global User Activity Monitoring industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by User Activity Monitoring Market Report

1. What was the User Activity Monitoring Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of User Activity Monitoring Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the User Activity Monitoring Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

