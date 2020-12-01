User And Entity Behavior Analytics Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

User And Entity Behavior Analytics Market is estimated to grow from USD 131.7 Million in 2016 to USD 908.3 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 47%.

User and Object Behavior Analysis (UEBA) is a kind of machine learning model that helps stop cyber attackers by discovering security anomalies. UEBA uses advanced analytics, aggregates data from logs and reports, examines packets, flows, files, and other types of information, as well as specific types of threat data, to see if certain types of activities and actions are likely to constitute a cyber-attack. Grasp.

User And Entity Behavior Analytics market comprises vendors, such as Splunk Inc. (U.S.), Securonix (U.S.), Varonis Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Bay Dynamics (U.S.), Exabeam, Inc. (U.S.), Gurucul (U.S.), Niara Inc. (U.S.), Sqrrl Data, Inc. (U.S.), Dtex Systems (U.S.), and Rapid7 (U.S.), among others.

By Type

Solution (Insider Threats, Compromised Credentials, Data Loss Prevention, and Others)

Services (Implementation and Ongoing Optimization)

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global User And Entity Behavior Analytics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by User And Entity Behavior Analytics Market Report

1. What was the User And Entity Behavior Analytics Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of User And Entity Behavior Analytics Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the User And Entity Behavior Analytics Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

