User Provisioning Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

User Provisioning Market was valued at USD 5.51 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 13.10 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12%.

User provisioning is a system that enables businesses and organizations to securely manage data, especially information about users of many different systems and applications. This system is more efficient, faster and safer in terms of operation. The system supports increased employee productivity, fast return on investment, modernized user-centric management and implementation of regulatory requirements.

The major players in the market are Centrify Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hitachi ID Systems, IBM Corporation, ATOS, Happiest Minds, Empowerid, CA Technologies, Dell, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Onelogin etc.

User Provisioning Market By Deployment Model

Cloud-based

On-premise

User Provisioning Market By Component

Solution

Service

Managed Services

Professional Service

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global User Provisioning industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by User Provisioning Market Report

1. What was the User Provisioning Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of User Provisioning Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the User Provisioning Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

