Global Blister Packaging Market Share, Trends & Forecast to 2020-2026

Global blister packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market growth is attributed to the increasing demand from end-user applications such as consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and food. Pharmaceutical is one of the major applications of the blister pack and generates significant revenue in the overall blister packaging industry.

Blister packaging offers a wide range of benefits that increase its adoption in various industries. Blister pack is comparatively cost-effective and less wasteful as compared to other packaging types. A blister pack comprises a basic coat of aluminum or robust paper or plastic and a transparent plastic film through which the individual tablets can be squeezed one by one.

Moreover, the design of blister packs is becoming more consumer-friendly, with informative labels, specifying the exact week and even day, so that patients can avoid mistakes when taking their medication. Such benefits offered by blister pack increase its adoption and hence drives the growth of the market.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Process and By Application

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Sonoco Products Co., Amcor Ltd., Westrock Co., and Bemis Co. Inc.

Global Blister Packaging Market – Segmentation

By Process

Thermoforming Blister Pack

Cold Forming Blister Pack

By Application

Consumer Goods

Pharmaceutical

Food

Others

Global Blister Packaging Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

