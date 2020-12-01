China Specialty Chemicals Market Size, Growth & Industry Report to 2026

China’s specialty chemical market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 5.1%. The availability of low-cost raw material, cheap labor, favorable government regulation for the manufacturing of specialty chemicals in the region. High production volume leads to low manufacturing costs and volume sales of chemicals in the country. China is the key supplier of different specialty chemicals used in the formation of finished products such as plastic, fertilizers, medicines, and other intermediate products used in countless industries globally. According to the International Council of Chemical Associations (ICCA), China is the eighth largest chemical importing nation and the twelfth largest chemical exporting nation across the globe.

As per the CEFIC Chemdata International, in 2018, the chemical sales in China held for around $1.32 trillion however due to the COVID-19 pandemic it is expected to be low this year. China accounts for about 70% of the total rubber chemical products across the globe and consumes about 33-35% of it. The rubber chemical is among the major components to produce auto tires and other auto parts hoses, belts, and gaskets. BASF SE, Sinopec, China National Chemical Corp., and others are the key specialty chemical manufacturers operating in China.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Product Type

Competitive Landscape- SABIC, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG

China Specialty Chemicals Market report Segment

By Product Type

Agrochemicals

Cleaning Chemicals

Construction Chemicals

Electronic Chemicals

Food Additives

Adhesive & Sealants

Specialty Coatings

Surfactants

Paper & Textile Chemicals

Lubricants & Oilfield Chemicals

Polymers & Plastic Additives

Others

