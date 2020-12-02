Geomarketing Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast – 2019-2025

The growth of the Geomarketing Market is due to the increasing deployment of private LTE networks among public safety agencies. These networks allow you to improve situational awareness, reduce response times and obtain more accurate information. To effectively respond to emergency situations, public safety agencies and Emergency Service Provider Organizations (ESPOs) are deploying private LTE networks to provide secure, mission-critical voice, video, and data. For example, in October 2018, Halton Police in Canada partnered with Motorola Solutions to deploy a public safety LTE wireless network for emergency responders. Adding a secure wireless network allowed respondents to share information for context awareness. With the growing demand for secure private networks that provide high operational efficiency with low latency and low cost, it is expected that private LTE networks will be deployed in several end-use enterprises. However, the issue of interoperability between various network platforms is an important challenge in the industry.

Geomarketing Market Segmentations

Based on Component

Software

Services

Based on Cloud Deployment Mode:

Advisory and Consulting

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Based on Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premises

Based on Location:

Indoor

Outdoor

Based on Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Based on Vertical:

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Travel and Hospitality

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Telecommunications and IT

Others (transportation and logistics, government and public sector, and education)

Key Market Players

The Geomarketing market comprises key solution providers, such IBM (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Cisco. (US), Oracle (US), Adobe (US), Salesforce (US), Ericsson (Sweden), ESRI (US), Qualcomm (US), HERE (US), Xtremepush (Dublin), Software AG (Germany), Plot Projects (Netherlands), MobileBridge (Noor Holland), Saksoft (India), HYP3R (US), Reveal Mobile (US), Galigeo (France), Navigine (US), CleverTap (US), Airship (US), Bluedot Innovation (US), Rover (US), LocationGuru (India), Foursquare (US), Brillio (US), Purple Wifi (UK), GeoMoby (Australia), Carto (US), and Quuppa (Finland).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the geomarketing market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

