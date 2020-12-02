Heparin Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2019-2025

A significant prevalence of venous thromboembolism and CVD (cardiovascular disease) is the major factor in promoting the growth of the global heparin market. In 2018, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a report in which it stated that more than 900,000 people only in the US are affected by deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism every year. More than 18 million people die across the globe due to cardiovascular disorder this shows an immense opportunity for the heparin market to grow as heparin is the primary drug used as an anticoagulant used to prevent blood clotting.

Heart diseases such as CVD and stroke; among other heart diseases are the leading causes of mortalities across the globe. According to the CDC, every 40 seconds, an individual in the US has a heart attack. In addition, around 805,000 Americans have a heart attack every year. According to the WHO, around 17.9 million fatalities occur due to CVD in 2016, representing around 31% of global fatalities. Amongst these fatalities, around 7.4 million were due to CHD and approximately 6.7 million were due to stroke. By 2030, it has been projected that CVDs would be responsible for approximately 23.6 million mortalities across the globe. This growing prevalence of CVD induced the demand for the anticoagulant drug which will contribute to the heparin market.

Various players are receiving FDA approval for their new heparin drug formulas which will contribute to the global heparin market in the near future. For instance, in April 2019, B. Braun Medical Inc. announced its launch of Heparin Sodium Injection, USP. It is an FDA approved and first of its kind syringe with attached needle for subcutaneous and intravenous use. It is designed with an aim to provide their patients with a better treatment experience with reduced risk of errors and expanding its product portfolio in the US in the medical field.

Global Heparin Market Segmentation

By Product

Unfractionated Heparin

Ultra-Low Molecular Weight Heparin (ULMWH)

Low molecular weight Heparin (LMWH)

By Route of Administration

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

By Application

Atrial Fibrillation & Heart Attack

Coronary Heart Disease

Pulmonary Embolism (PE)

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Others

Global Heparin Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

B Barun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Leo Pharma A/S

Mylan N.V.

Nanjing Jianyou Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Novartis AG

Opocrin S.P.A

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Syntex S.A.

