Opioid Use Disorder Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2019-2025

The global opioid use disorder market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period (2019-2025). Opioids are psychoactive substances derived from the opium poppy or their synthetic analogues. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2016, 2.1 million people were suffering from opioid use disorder related to the prescribed opioids and 262,000 were suffering from OUD related to heroin in the US. As per the American Psychiatric Association, in 2017, in the US, over 31,000 fatalities occurred from an opioid overdose, both prescribed and non-prescribed. Among this, over 16,000 fatalities occurred from the overdose of heroin and 15,000 people died from the overdose of prescribes opioids.

As per the available statistics, prescribed opioids are more harmful than the non-prescribed opioids. For instance, Fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. During the Corona outbreak, the opioid epidemic became worse. In a recent publication of the National Public Radio (NPR), it is estimated that a large number of fatalities may occur due to opioid overdose. This is an opportunity in the growth of the global opioid use disorder market. The rising prevalence of opioid use disorder along with the new product launch by the key market players operating in the market is another major factor propelling the growth of the market.

Indivior PLC, BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alkermes, Inc., Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Omeros Corporation, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Camurus, and so on are the key players operating in the opioid use disorder market. For instance, in September 2018, Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc. had received FDA approval for Cassipa sublingual film as a maintenance treatment for opioid dependence. Teva’s product contains 16 milligrams of buprenorphine and 4 milligrams of naloxone that offers a new strength of dosage for the treatment of opioid use disorder.

In June 2018, Dr. Reddy’s Lab had received final approval from USFDA to launch Buprenorphine and Neloxon sublingual film 2.0 mg/0.5 mg, 4 mg/1 mg, 8Mg/2 mg, 12 mg/3 mg for use in the treatment of opioid use disorder. The growing FDA approval for new dosage strength is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities to the opioid use disorder market across the globe.

Current Market Trends Covered in the Market Report

The adverse impact of high dosage of opioids is a key driving factor for the market growth.

Side effects of the treatment may restrain market growth.

New product launches to provide opportunities for market growth.

Global Opioid Use Disorder Market Segmentation

By Drug Types

Methadone

Buprenorphine

Naltrexone

Global Opioid Use Disorder Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

