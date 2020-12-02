Military Radars Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The size of the global military radar market is expected to reach US$19.5 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period. Increased manufacturers’ interest in dual-band radar systems due to frequency diversity and resource sharing will be a key factor driving the military radar market trends.

By platform type:

Ground Based

Naval Based

Air Borne

Space Based

By end-user:

Weapon Guidance System

Surveillance

Aselsan AS

BAE Systems

Harris Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries

Leonardo SPA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Saab AB

Terma A/S

Thales Group

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

