Retinal Disorders Treatment Market Research and Forecast 2019-2025

The global diabetic retinopathy market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the increasing geriatric population coupled with the increasing prevalence of retinal disorders across the globe and the presence of robust product pipeline for retinal disorder treatment products.

Geographically, the report on the global retinal disorders treatment industry is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. North America is projected to dominate the market, owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure in the US and the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure in the country. The regional market is also driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of ophthalmic disorders and increasing regulatory approvals for several treatment drugs.

Further, there are several organizations such as the American Optometric Association, International Eye Foundation, and Diabetic Eye Care, among others in the region that works on the development of various drugs and treatment techniques for improving the sight vision of people. The American Academy of Ophthalmology is also focused on protecting sight and empowering lives by serving as an advocate for patients and the public, leading the ophthalmic education. Thus, the presence of such organizations is likely to promote the growth of the regional share of the retinal disorder treatment market.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also projected to be a key shareholding region and is estimated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period. The regional growth is attributed to the contribution of the major economies includingChina, Japan, and India. Increasing FDA approval in the regional marketplace spurs the growth of the retinal disorders treatment industry in Asia-Pacific. Also, the increased prevalence of retinal disorders in the region is propelling the growth of the market.

Furthermore, in the European region, the rising prevalence of diabetes is encouraging market growth. According to International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Europe in 2018, 425 million people were having diabetes across the globe, among which,more than 58 million people were from Europe,and this number of European populations will rise to 66.7 million by 2045. In 2017, the European Diabetes Study investigated patients from 31 centers in 16 European countries. The overall mean prevalence of diabetic retinopathy in 3,250 type-1 diabetes patients was 35.9%. A significant increase in the number of diabetic retinopathy cases will lead to the growing demand for treatments in the region and hence will expand the overall retinal disorders treatment market size.

Global Retinal Disorders Treatment Market – Segmentation

By Disease Type

Floaters

Macular Degeneration

Diabetic Eye Disease

Retinal Detachment

Others

By Drug Dosage Form

Gels

Eye Solutions

Tablets and Capsules

Ointments

Others

Global Retinal Disorders Treatment Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allergan Plc

Aurolab

Bayer AG

Boehringer IngelheimInternational GmbH

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Genetech Inc.

Graybug Vision Inc.

Inflammasome Therapeutics Inc.

KODIAK SCIENCES INC.

Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd.

NIDEK Co., Ltd.

Novartis International AG

Oxurion NV

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

