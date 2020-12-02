Ophthalmology Devices Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The global ophthalmic devices market size is expected to record a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2025.

Ophthalmology is a field of medicine that deals with structure, function, and a variety of eye diseases. Ophthalmic devices are medical devices designed for diagnosis, surgery and vision correction. These devices are of increasing importance and adoption due to the high prevalence of various eye diseases such as glaucoma, cataracts and other vision related problems. The most significant share of the global ophthalmic devices market is contributed by vision care devices. These devices include contact lens, spectacles, and lens cleaning and disinfecting solutions for eyewear as well as for surgical devices.

The following players are covered in this report:

Alcon

Bausch + Lomb

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Johnson & Johnson

Hoya

Essilor

Haag-Streit

Nidek

Staar Surgical

Topcon

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

Ophthalmology Devices Market Segmentation by Type

Vision Care Products

Ophthalmology Surgical Devices

Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

Ophthalmology Devices Market Segmentation by Application

Consumers

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Ophthalmology Devices industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Ophthalmology Devices Market Report

1. What was the Ophthalmology Devices Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Ophthalmology Devices Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Ophthalmology Devices Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

