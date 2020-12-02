Flexible AC Transmission Systems Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

Flexible AC Transmission Systems Market in 2018 surpassed an annual deployment of 11’000 MVAr and is anticipated achieve over 8% CAGR up to 2025.

With the increasing spread of distributed power generation technology and smart grid networks, installers must adhere to effective power supplies leading the flexible AC transmission system market. With increasing reliance on manufactured products, large suburban migrations have focused on the expansion of residential, commercial and industrial-based electrical networks. In addition, the spread of heavy-duty industrial machinery along with large-scale motor control operations will further increase the product demand.

Global Flexible AC Transmission Systems Market: Competitive Players

Some of key players in flexible AC transmission systems market are Rongxin, Amazon Web Services, Inc., NComputing Co. LTD., IBM Corporation, GE, Siemens, Ingeteam, AREVA T&D SA, ABB, VMware, Mitsubishi, BHEL, Siemens AG, NR Electric, Eaton Corporation PLC, Infineon, Hyosung, Dell Inc., ABB Ltd., Trench Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., S&C Electric Company, Square D, and American Electric Power.

Flexible AC Transmission Systems Market, by Compensation Type:

Shunt compensation

Series compensation

Combined compensation

Flexible AC Transmission Systems Market, by Generation Type:

First generation

Second generation

Functions of Flexible AC Transmission Systems:

Voltage control

Network stabilization

Transmission capacity

Harmonic suppression

Components of Flexible AC Transmission Systems:

Power electronics devices

Phase shifting transformers

Protection and control systems

Flexible AC Transmission Systems Market, by Application:

Voltage control

Power control

Flexible AC Transmission Systems Market, by Vertical:

Utilities

Renewables

Industrial

Railways

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

