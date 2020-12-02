Variable Frequency Drive Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2025

Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market to grow from USD 20.73 billion in 2018 to USD 27.57 billion by 2025, at a (CAGR) of 5%.

Increased investment in infrastructure development and increased use of VFDs in key industries are important factors driving the growth of the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market. In addition, the demand for variable frequency drives around the world is expected to surge as the penetration of connected devices in the commercial, industrial and residential sectors increases along with technological advances.

Variable Frequency Drive Market By Voltage

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

Variable Frequency Drive Market By Type

AC Drives

DC Drives

Servo Drives

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Variable Frequency Drive industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Variable Frequency Drive Market Report

1. What was the Variable Frequency Drive Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Variable Frequency Drive Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Variable Frequency Drive Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

