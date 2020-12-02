Variable Rate Technology Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market was valued at USD 1.69 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.34 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9%.

Variable Rate Technology (VRT) refers to any technology that allows producers to change the crop input rate. VRT combines a variable speed (VR) control system with application equipment to apply inputs at precise times and/or locations to achieve site-specific input application rates.

The major players in the market are:

Deere & Company

Trimble, Inc.

Agco Corporation

Topcon Corporation

CNH Industrial N.V.

Kubota Corporation

Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market, By Farm Size:

Large Farms

Mid-Size Farms

Small Farms

Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market,

By Application:

Map-Based VRT

Sensor-Based VRT

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Variable Rate Technology industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Variable Rate Technology Market Report

1. What was the Variable Rate Technology Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Variable Rate Technology Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Variable Rate Technology Market was the market leader in 2018?

