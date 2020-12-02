Global Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

The global anti-acne cosmetics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 8.0% during the forecast period. Rising demand for cosmetics among men and women are supporting to drive market growth. There is a considerable rise in the adoption of cosmetic products owing to the increasing concerns related to skin problems and self-consciousness about appearance. The major players operating in the cosmetics segment include L’Oréal SA, Unilever PLC, and Johnson Services, Inc. These companies are generating the largest revenue from global markets. For instance, L’Oréal Active Cosmetics segment generated revenue of nearly $3 billion in 2019, reported growth of 17.1% from 2018.

Under the Active Cosmetics division, the company’s member family of brands, such as La Roche-Posay, Vichy, SkinCeuticals, and CeraVe reported positive growth in 2019. These member brands offerings include skincare, body lotion, and sunscreen products. La Roche-Posay recorded double-digit growth and gained market share across all the regions, as well as passed $1 billion sales mark. Vichy constantly growing, with especially better performances in Latin America and Eastern Europe. SkinCeuticals is growing across all regions, particularly in China and the US, where sales have nearly tripled in a year. CeraVe, which is recording remarkable growth in the US, remains to expand globally.

All the regions led the growth, with optimal performances, especially in North America and Asia. The Active Cosmetics Division is growing across all distribution channels and constantly accelerate in e-commerce. Rising awareness regarding prevention and treatment of skin problems, including acne, is contributing to the increasing revenue of the L’Oréal Active Cosmetics segment, which in turn, is increasing its market share. Further, Asia-Pacific countries have been witnessing an enormous demand for cosmetics products. For instance, as per the International Trade Administration (ITA), South Korea is the 8th largest cosmetics market across the globe, which represents approximately 3.0% of the global market.

In 2017, South Korea cosmetics market was stood at nearly $8.8 billion and the total exports and total local production increased by nearly 18.3% and 3.6%, respectively from 2016. According to Korea Customs Service statistics, skincare cosmetics is the largest import category, stood at 47.5%, or $726 million, of total cosmetic imports in 2017. The US is the largest exporter to Korea in 2016, followed by France ($363 million) and Japan ($210 million). In South Korea, e-commerce distribution channels are becoming significantly popular owing to the increasing smartphone ownership rate/broadband penetration rate and fast average internet speed.

Sales through mobile shopping have increased considerably over the years. As per the Korean National Statistical Office, online shopping market transactions increased 19.2% year-on-year to $68 million in 2017. Among these, mobile shopping transactions valued $42 billion, increased 35% from 2016, accounting for 61% of total online shopping. The increasing e-commerce market has led to the demand for skincare products through online channels. As a result, the providers of cosmetic products are focusing on introducing skincare products through e-commerce platforms. For instance, L’Oréal partnered with Boutiquaat, an e-commerce site in the Middle East that hosts over 200 beauty influencers. This, in turn, will enable to strengthen their position in the Middle East.

Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market Segmentation

By Product

Creams and Lotions

Cleanser and Toner

Mask

Others

By End-Use

Women

Men

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Ancalima Lifesciences Ltd.

Beiersdorf AG

Biotique

Clinique Laboratories, LLC

Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Galderma S.A.

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Kao Corp.

Khadi Natural

KOSÉ Corp.

L’Oréal SA

Lion Corp.

Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser LLC

Re’equil India Pvt. Ltd.

The Mentholatum Co.

The Proactiv Company LLC

Unilever PLC

Vedantika Herbals

Vidhita Herbs

