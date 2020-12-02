Optical Sorter Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global optical Sorter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The optical Sorter includes a set of automated, dedicated systems focused on automating the process of classifying solid products using a camera or laser beam. Optical sorters are used to sort a variety of food products such as agricultural seeds, coffee, confectionery, fruits, grain nuts, meat and seafood. Recycled materials such as plastics, organic waste, metals, and paper; Mining materials such as industrial minerals and precious metals.

The various advantages of optical sorters include increased productivity, high-quality products, and reduced labor costs. The various components of the optical classifier include feed system, optical system, image processing unit and separation system unit. Optical classification can be used to identify and separate a variety of materials, including wood, plastic, and glass. Currently, various suppliers are continually improving with lenses and cameras, and are building systems that allow faster and better recovery of materials.

The following players are covered in this report:

Tomra

Buhler

Key Technology

Binder

Satake

Allgaier

Cimbria

CP Manufacturing

Greefa

Newtec

National Recovery Technologies

Pellenc ST

Raytec Vision

Sesotec

Steinert

Optical Sorter Market Segmentation by Type

Cameras

Lasers

NIR Sorters

Hyperspectral Cameras

Combined Sorters

Optical Sorter Market Segmentation by Application

Food Industry

Recycling

Mining

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Optical Sorter industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Optical Sorter Market Report

1. What was the Optical Sorter Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Optical Sorter Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Optical Sorter Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

