Vehicle Access Control Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Vehicle Access Control Market is projected to grow from USD 10.8 billion in 2020 to 22.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11%.

The market has grown due to increased interest in vehicle security, increased production of PCs and LCVs, and increased demand for electric vehicles. Premium car models will provide another sustainable and profitable revenue stream for vehicle access-based biometric systems in the automotive industry in the future.

On the basis of by type, the market has been segmented as follows:

Biometric System

Non-Biometric System

On the basis of biometric system, the market has been segmented as follows:

Face Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

Iris Recognition

Voice Recognition

