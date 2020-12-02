Optical Transport Network Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The optical transmission network market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.49% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

OTN (Optical Transport Network), an ITU standard commonly known as a “digital wrapper”, is a next-generation industry standard protocol that provides an efficient and globally acceptable method of multiplexing services over optical paths. The optical network provides a flexible, scalable and powerful optical transport network, helping to handle a variety of client signals for the expansion of equally diverse service requirements, including SONET/SDH, PDH, ATM and Fiber Channel. It is a set of optical network elements (ONE) connected by fiber-optic links, which can provide multiplexing, transmission, management, switching, supervision, and survival functions of optical channels carrying client signals.

OTN plays an important role in making networks an open, programmable platform, helping transport become as important as compute and storage in intelligent data center networking.

The following players are covered in this report:

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Ciena Corporation

CISCO Systems

Huawei Technologies

ZTE

Adtran

ADVA Optical Networking

Aliathon Technology

Fujitsu

Infinera

Optical Transport Network Market Segmentation by Type

WDM

DWDM

Optical Transport Network Market Segmentation by Application

Communication Service Providers

Network Operators

Enterprise

Government

