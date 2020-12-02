Global Antibiotics Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

The antibiotics market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The antibiotic industry is expected to show substantial growth during the forecast period. However, unnecessary use of antimicrobials is often cited as up to 50% and misuse of antimicrobials is risky to patients. Giving antibiotics when required can be lifesaving, however, giving patients antibiotics when they are not needed creates preventable harm. It can increase mortality time spent in the hospital and lead to collateral damage and new infection. These factors are anticipated to affect the antibiotics market shares negatively.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/antibiotics-market

Using antibiotics appropriately aids in the process of preserving antibiotics. In addition, it improves patient outcomes and patient safety. According to CDC estimates 20%of patients who get an antibiotic in the hospital experienced an adverse drug event. There are thousands of people that can be protected by improving the way antibiotics are prescribed. The lack of new and Innovative antibiotics is making antibiotic stewardship programs only efforts to improve outcomes among patients with infections and reduce the incidence of resistance.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/antibiotics-market

In 2014, CDC called on all US hospitals to have an antibiotic stewardship program and developed the core elements of hospital antibiotic stewardship programs. Several studies have shown that antibiotic stewardship programs can improve antibiotic use leading to better treatment of infections. The antibiotic stewardship program will also contribute considerably to the growth of the antibiotic market in the North America region. In 2019 CDC updated its core elements for hospital antibiotic stewardship programs to reflect both lessons learned from five years of experience as well as new evidence.

In the 2019 update, it was suggested that stewardship programs focus on improving antibiotic use for three conditions that include community-acquired pneumonia, urinary tract infection, and skin and soft-tissue infection. These three infections described by CDC’s antibiotic stewardship program account for more than half of all antibiotic use in US hospitals. In addition to this, the importance of educating patients about antibiotics, especially concerning potential adverse events is also being added to the updated stewardship program. The effort of the CDC’s stewardship program is anticipated to drive the careful use of antibiotics coupled with the antibiotic market shares during the forecast period.

Antibiotics Market- Segmentation

By Product Type

Cephalosporins

Penicillin

Fluoroquinolones

Macrolides

Carbapenems

Aminoglycosides

Others

By Spectrum

Broad-spectrum Antibiotics

Narrow-spectrum Antibiotics

Antibiotics Market – Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East Africa

Company Profiles

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Cipla Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann La. Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Lupin Ltd.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc:

Merck & Co. Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/antibiotics-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404