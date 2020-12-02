Global Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The global metabolic disorder therapeutics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. An increasing number of clinical trials have been witnessed over the years owing to the rising prevalence of metabolic disorders and increasing demand for more effective treatment. For instance, in May 2020, POXEL SA, a biopharmaceutical company focused to develop innovative treatments for metabolic disorders, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and type 2 diabetes declared new preclinical results for PXL770. It is a direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase(AMPK) activator, was assessed in a rodent NASH model along with other major agents in development, such as a thyroid receptor ? agonist (MGL-3196), an FXR agonist (obeticholic acid), and a GLP-1 receptor agonist (semaglutide).
The outcomes feature PXL770 as a potential new NASH therapy that may develop complementary advantages while combined with other agents with different action mechanisms. Further, in September 2020, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. declared that it has evaluated Microbiome Metabolic Therapy (MMT) candidate KB295 in the first patient suffering from mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Such kinds of clinical studies are offering an opportunity for new launches of innovative therapies for metabolic disorders, which in turn, will further accelerate the market growth.
Global Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market-Segmentation
By Therapy
- Drug Therapy
- Gene Therapy
- Cellular Transplantation
- Enzyme Replacement Therapy
- Others
By Disease
- Obesity
- Diabetes
- Lysosomal Storage Disease
- Hypercholesterolemia
- Others
Global Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market– Segment by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Latin America
- The Middle East and Africa
Company Profiles
- AbbVie, Inc.
- Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.
- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Amgen, Inc.
- AstraZeneca plc
- Biocon, Ltd.
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Cipla, Inc.
- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.
- Dracen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Orchard Therapeutics plc
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Sanofi S.A.
- Shire Pharmaceuticals Group plc
- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc.
- Silence Therapeutics
