Edge Computing Market will experience a noticeable growth during the forecast period 2019-2025

The Global Edge Computing Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 36% during 2019-2025. Edge Computing Market is expected to revolutionize data computing and take into account the diverse interests of companies seeking to harness and leverage the power of data analytics when developing solutions for key industries. Additionally, to address network latency issues and the need for immediate real-time insight, a multi-location hybrid data architecture has evolved that stores data locally at the edge. In addition, the surge in demand from enterprises for more powerful computing at the edge has led enterprises to provide AI-enabled edge solutions.

The following players are covered in this report:

By Components:

hardware

platform

service

By Application:

Smart city

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

Remote monitoring

Content delivery

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)

Others (autonomous vehicles, drones and games)

By Organization:

Small and Medium Business (SME)

major company

By Industry:

Operation

Energy and utility

Government and defense

Communication

Media and entertainment

Key Questions Answered by Edge Computing Market Report

What was the Edge Computing Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Edge Computing Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Edge Computing Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

