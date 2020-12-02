Global Cervical Cancer Treatment Market Size, share, Industry Growth, Future Prospects, Opportunities, Forecast 2019-2025

The global cervical cancer treatment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 6.0% during the forecast period. Significant incidences of cervical cancer are the major factor driving the market. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), cervical cancer is the fourth most frequently diagnosed cancer in women. It accounts for nearly 570,000 new incidences in 2018 which represents 6.6% of all female cancers. Low- and middle-income countries have the largest mortalities from cervical cancer. As a result, the government is focusing on a comprehensive approach for prevention, early detection, screening, and treatment of the condition that can support to reduce the high mortality rate from cervical cancer across the globe.

There are several government programs launched for prevention, diagnosis, screening, and treatment of cervical cancer. For instance, The National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (NBCCEDP) by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers early detection testing for breast and cervical cancer to uninsured, low-income, under-insured, and underserved women in the US. Through the NBCCEDP, the women who are uninsured and diagnosed with cancer can normally get treatment under the Medicaid program of their state. NBCCEDP was started in 1991 and served over 4.6 million women.

Further, in September 2019, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) introduced an initiative to raise funds for projects that aims to support countries fight against cancers that affect a large number of women annually. This joint effort partnership is named The Women’s Cancer Partnership Initiative to increase cancer services for women in low- and middle-income countries. With the launch of an initiative, IsDB declared a plan to organize an initial $10 million in financing. The funds from the projects will be allocated in 17 countries, including Bangladesh, Albania, Azerbaijan, Burkina Faso, Benin, Iraq, Cote d’ Ivoire, Kyrgyzstan, Libya, Malaysia, Djibouti, Morocco, Niger, Senegal, Tajikistan, Sierra Leone, and Uzbekistan.

Such kinds of initiatives will support the demand for cervical cancer treatment alternatives, including radiation therapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and surgery and thereby will contribute to the growth of the global cervical cancer market. Radiation therapy is commonly used for the treatment of cervical cancer that uses X-rays to kill or damage cancer cells. In the first stage of cervical cancer, radiation therapy may be utilized rather than surgery. It may also be used after surgery to kill remaining cancer cells. At the stage IB-IVA cervical cancer, it is administered alongside chemotherapy.

Global Cervical Cancer Treatment Market- Segmentation

By Application

Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC)

Adenocarcinoma

Others

By Treatment

Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Global Cervical Cancer Treatment Market– Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

AbbVie Inc.

Advaxis, Inc.

Allergan plc

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Axol Bioscience Ltd.

Biocon Ltd.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Cipla Ltd.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Genentech, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

