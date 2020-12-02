Organic Acid Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The global organic acid market is growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2019-2025. Organic acids are weak acids that do not dissociate completely in water when compared to inorganic acids. Organic acids such as formic and lactic acid can be mixed in water. However, high molecular weight organic acids such as benzoic acid are completely insoluble in their neutral form. Lactic and formic acids have traditionally been produced through fermentation processes, but advances in biotechnology and advances in chemical synthesis have replaced the initial fermentation process. In addition, various agricultural industry residues such as cassava bar gas, coffee husks, apple grounds, soybeans, sugarcane, corn cobs, pressed mud, citric acid pulp, bran and kiwi fruit peels are being deployed for organic acid production.

The following players are covered in this report:

BASF

Dow Chemical

Cargill

Tate & Lyle

DuPont

Eastman

ADM

Calanese Corporation

Myriant Corporation

Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology

Organic Acid Market Segmentation by Type

Acetic Acid

Citric Acid

Formic Acid

Propionic Acid

Other

Organic Acid Market Segmentation by Application

Food & Beverage

Petrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Textile

Others

