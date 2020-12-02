Precision Planting Market will experience a noticeable growth during the forecast period 2019-2025

The Global Precision Planting Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 4.0% during 2019-2025. High demand for agricultural products due to population growth; Growing adoption of VRT, remote sensing technology and guidance technology by farmers around the world; Strong government support to promote the use of precision cultivation technology is a major factor driving the growth of the precision cultivation market. Several governments are offering subsidiaries to raise awareness of the benefits of this technology and promoting the benefits of using precision planting.

The following players are covered in this report:

By providing

hardware

software

service

By system type

High speed precision planting system

Precision air planter

drone

By application

Row crops

Grains, oilseeds and pulses

forestry

By drive type

Electric drive

Hydraulic drive

