Organic Fertilizer Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The global organic fertilizer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. Organic fertilizers are plant fertilizers derived from organic matter. Organic fertilizers range from organic compost to manure, but must be extracted from all organic matter. The use of these non-traditional fertilizers can increase the relative economic benefits associated with using conventional fertilizers in terms of reducing fertilizer costs, improving nutritional efficiency or increasing crop yields. Organic farming has the potential to provide benefits in terms of protecting the environment, conserving non-renewable resources, improving food quality, reducing production of additional products, and turning agriculture to changing market demand. Organic fertilizers are made from plant material, animal manure, human manure and animal material.

The following players are covered in this report:

Fertikal

Multiplex Group

Uniflor

Italpollina

CropAgro

Walt’s Organic Fertilizer

Biostar Organics

California Organic Fertilizers

Kribhco

National Fertilizers

Biofosfatos do Brasil

Scotts Miracle-Gro

Midwestern Bioag

Sustane Natural Fertilizer

Perfect Blend

Krishak Bharati

Coromandel

Organic Fertilizer Market Segmentation by Type

Plant

Animal

Mineral

Organic Fertilizer Market Segmentation by Application

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Organic Fertilizer industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Organic Fertilizer Market Report

1. What was the Organic Fertilizer Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Organic Fertilizer Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Organic Fertilizer Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

