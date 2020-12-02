Connected Device Analytics Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global connected device analytics market size to grow from USD 14.3 billion in 2020 to USD 40.3 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.0% during the forecast period.

The connected device analytics market is expected to slow in 2020 due to global lockdown. The closure is affecting global manufacturing, supply chain, and logistics, and the continuity of operations across various industries is severely affected. The sectors facing the biggest drawbacks are manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail and food. Essential items are excluded from closure, but the availability of essential items has been affected by a lack of personnel on the production line, supply chain and transportation.

Key Market Players

Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), IBM (US), SAP (Germany), PTC (US), Cisco (US), Google (US), SAS Institute (US), Adobe (US), Teradata (US), AWS (US), HPE (US), Hitachi (Japan), Software AG (Germany), GE (US), Cloudera (US), Guavus (US), Splunk (US), TIBCO Software (US), Qlik (US), Salesforce (US), Infor (US), Mnubo (Canada), Arundo Analytics (US), Iguazio (Israel), and Striim (US)

This Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis of Market Growth Engine

Factors Limiting Market Growth

Current Market Trend

Market Structure

Market Outlook for The Next Few Years Connected Device Analytics Market

Market Segmentations

By component:

Solutions

Services

By deployment mode:

Cloud

On-premises

By organization size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By application

Security and Emergency Management

Sales and Customer Management

Remote Monitoring

Predictive Maintenance and Asset Management

Inventory Management

Energy Management

Building Automation

Others (Product and Process Management, IT Infrastructure Management, and Cost Optimization)

Industry vertical:

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Retail and eCommerce

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Defense

Others (Media and Entertainment, Education, and Travel and Hospitality)

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Connected Device Analytics Market Report

What was the Connected Device Analytics Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Connected Device Analytics Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Connected Device Analytics Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

