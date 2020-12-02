Connected Device Analytics Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global connected device analytics market size to grow from USD 14.3 billion in 2020 to USD 40.3 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.0% during the forecast period.
The connected device analytics market is expected to slow in 2020 due to global lockdown. The closure is affecting global manufacturing, supply chain, and logistics, and the continuity of operations across various industries is severely affected. The sectors facing the biggest drawbacks are manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail and food. Essential items are excluded from closure, but the availability of essential items has been affected by a lack of personnel on the production line, supply chain and transportation.
Key Market Players
Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), IBM (US), SAP (Germany), PTC (US), Cisco (US), Google (US), SAS Institute (US), Adobe (US), Teradata (US), AWS (US), HPE (US), Hitachi (Japan), Software AG (Germany), GE (US), Cloudera (US), Guavus (US), Splunk (US), TIBCO Software (US), Qlik (US), Salesforce (US), Infor (US), Mnubo (Canada), Arundo Analytics (US), Iguazio (Israel), and Striim (US)
Market Segmentations
By component:
- Solutions
- Services
By deployment mode:
- Cloud
- On-premises
By organization size:
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
By application
- Security and Emergency Management
- Sales and Customer Management
- Remote Monitoring
- Predictive Maintenance and Asset Management
- Inventory Management
- Energy Management
- Building Automation
- Others (Product and Process Management, IT Infrastructure Management, and Cost Optimization)
Industry vertical:
- Manufacturing
- Transportation and Logistics
- Energy and Utilities
- Retail and eCommerce
- BFSI
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Government and Defense
- Others (Media and Entertainment, Education, and Travel and Hospitality)
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
