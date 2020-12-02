Global Rice Protein Market Size, Growth and Industry Report To 2020-2026

The global rice protein market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period (2020-2026). The market is segmented on the basis of form and end-use application. Based on the form, the market is segmented into isolates, concentrates, and hydrolysates. The isolates form of the rice protein segment is estimated to hold a lucrative share in the market attributing to the high content of protein in the isolates. It contains the least amount of fat, carbohydrate, and fiber that is these isolates products contain 90% to 95% of protein by weight. Hence, it makes them suitable for adoption as well as contribute to the segmental growth of the rice protein market over the forecast period.
Based on the end-use application, the global rice protein market is segmented into food & beverage, animal feeds, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. The food & beverage segment is estimated to hold a lucrative share in the market. The market growth is attributed to the growing application in products such as sports drinks, supplements, and dairy alternatives, which is projected to be a major driving factor for the segmental growth of the market.
Global Rice Protein Market – Segmentation
By Form
- Isolates
- Concentrates
- Hydrolysates
By End-Use Application
- Food & Beverage
- Animal Feeds
- Pharmaceutical
- Cosmetics
Global Rice Protein Market – Segmentation by Region
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
