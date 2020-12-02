Global Rice Protein Market Size, Growth and Industry Report To 2020-2026

The global rice protein market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period (2020-2026). The market is segmented on the basis of form and end-use application. Based on the form, the market is segmented into isolates, concentrates, and hydrolysates. The isolates form of the rice protein segment is estimated to hold a lucrative share in the market attributing to the high content of protein in the isolates. It contains the least amount of fat, carbohydrate, and fiber that is these isolates products contain 90% to 95% of protein by weight. Hence, it makes them suitable for adoption as well as contribute to the segmental growth of the rice protein market over the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/rice-protein-market

Based on the end-use application, the global rice protein market is segmented into food & beverage, animal feeds, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. The food & beverage segment is estimated to hold a lucrative share in the market. The market growth is attributed to the growing application in products such as sports drinks, supplements, and dairy alternatives, which is projected to be a major driving factor for the segmental growth of the market.

A Full Report of Global Rice Protein Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/rice-protein-market

Global Rice Protein Market – Segmentation

By Form

Isolates

Concentrates

Hydrolysates

By End-Use Application

Food & Beverage

Animal Feeds

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Global Rice Protein Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/rice-protein-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404