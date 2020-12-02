North America Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market Size, Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2026

The North America industrial vacuum cleaner market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The industrial vacuum cleaner aids in maintaining the machine tools and collect oil, saving the time and resources of a company. Therefore, the adoption of industrial vacuum cleaners among the well-established and rising small end-user industries in North America is significantly high, thus driving the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising metal works industry across the region is also driving the industrial vacuum cleaner market as in the metal works industry the vacuum aids in maintaining the clean work environment and machinery.

Furthermore, the presence of various industry regulations in the country such as Threshold Limit Values (TLVs), Permissible exposure limit (PEL), short-term exposure limits (STEL), Workplace environmental exposure limit (WEEL), eight-hour time-weighted average (TWA) among others that ensures the work environment safety for the workers will also influence the adoption of the industrial vacuum cleaners. Additionally, the presence of various government and no-government body that regulates the hazards level across the region will also aid the increasing shares of the market. For instance, ACGIH is a private, not-for-profit, non-governmental corporation that develops recommendations or guidelines to assist in the control of occupational health hazards.

North America Industrial vacuum cleaner Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Backup

Canister

Upright

By Mobility System

Stationary

Portable

By End-User

Chemicals & Pharmaceutical Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Manufacturing & Metalworking

Building & Construction Industry

Others

North America Industrial vacuum cleaner Market Report Segment by Region

US

Canada

