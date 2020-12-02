US Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market Size, Share & Forecast To 2020-2026

The US industrial vacuum cleaner market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The industrial vacuum cleaners exhibit better suction and flow rate than the traditional cleaning method hence deliver easier and faster cleaning and saves lots of time as well as efforts. The growth of the market in the country is mainly attributed to cohesive government regulations related to work safety in the country. The country has various regulatory bodies including both private and government operating including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) that ensures the work environment safe for the workers. These regulatory bodies and their imposed regulations are also expected to fuel the market of industrial vacuum cleaners during the forecast period.

Moreover, the strong presence of global market players is also providing various product offerings in the country. These industrial vacuum cleaners have a range of tool options such as crevice tools, small brush tools, dry floor tools, and carpet tools among others to clean various types of floors and debris on all types of surfaces. This factor is expected to rise the adoption of industrial vacuum cleaners, especially in small enterprises, thus driving the growth of the market.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

o By Product Type

o By Mobility System

o By End-User

Competitive Landscape- Electrostar GmbH, Delfin Srl, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (Hoover), Makita Corp., Nilfisk, Inc., and IP Cleaning Srl (Tennant Company)

US Industrial vacuum cleaner Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Backup

Canister

Upright

By Mobility System

Stationary

Portable

By End-User

Chemicals & Pharmaceutical Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Manufacturing & Metalworking

Building & Construction Industry

Others (woodworks industry, hospitality industry)

