Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2020-2026

The global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period. The growth of the MVNO market is owing to the fact that the services provided by MVNO’s are cheaper in comparison to the actual brand. Additionally, the evolving business models in the hyperconnected digital industry are also driving the growth of the MVNO industry. In addition to this, the evolving competition and increasing demand coupled with the technological advancements are presenting combination of new opportunities as well as challenges for MVNO market.

Moreover, the amount of data is growing significantly in recent years, which in turn, is presenting new opportunities for the MVNO market to rise especially in B2B settings. Since the enterprises are continuously seeking new sources to fulfil their consumer expectations of customized and real-time connectivity in various devices. In addition to this, MVNO is also aiding the organizations to explore new opportunities in the emerging B2B across the globe. This is anticipated to expand the mobile virtual network operator market size considerably during the forecast period.

Additionally, in the consumer setting, the shift from voice and text to data in recent years is also fuelling the growth of the mobile virtual network operator industry. Besides, the convergence of fixed, mobile, and content services in the past few decades is challenging the mobile virtual network operator market expansion. However, the developing wireless service industry is extending the reach of services to more and more populations across the globe. This is expected to significantly drive the MVNO industry in the upcoming years.

Furthermore, MNOs have been leveraging sub-brands situated across the globe. The MVNO can go into places where their parent brand might not go, such as down market. Hence, MVNOs can address particular market segments and capitalize on areas that may not be a part of parent brands. The MVNOs are also capable of addressing niche market segments and better contend with the regulations. Therefore, the mobile virtual network operator market will expand considerably during the forecast period.

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market- Segmentation

By Operational Model

Full MVNO

Reseller MVNO

Service Operator MVNO

By Type

Media & Entertainment

Cellular M2M

Retail

Telecom

By Subscriber

Consumer

Enterprise

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Affinity Cellular

Airvoice Wireless, LLC

Asahi Net Inc.

ASDA

Boost Mobile

DataXoom

FreedomPop, Inc.

Gen Mobile Inc.

Google Fi

Kajeet, Inc.

KDDI Corp.

Locus Telecommunications, LLC (d/b/a H2O Wireless)

Lycamobile (Lyca Group)

Mint Mobile, LLC

PostePay SpA

Red Pocket, Inc.

