Peptide Therapeutics Market Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The global peptide therapeutics market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 9.0% during the forecast period. Peptides have gained a wide range of applications in medicine and biotechnology. In the last five years (2015–2019), the US Food Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized a total of 208 new drugs, 15 of which were peptides or peptide-containing molecules, which account for 7% of the total number of drugs. The primary factor that drives the peptide therapeutics market growth includes the potent and specific, yet safe, mode of action of peptides.

Besides the increased prevalence of diseases such as cancer also drives the global peptide therapeutics industry growth during the forecast period. Increased rate of mortality due to cancer has led to an increase in emphasis on the advancements of the drugs and products to combat the situation, which fuels the growth for the global peptide therapeutics market over the forecast period.

Based on the route of the delivery segment of the market, oral held the key share in the market. Oral delivery is the preferred route of drug administration, as the majority of patients see it as the most convenient way to take their drugs. Drugs taken by the oral route have the highest level of patient compliance due to the ease and simplicity of taking medications. Despite a large number of protein therapeutics being discovered each year, oral delivery continues to be a barrier. As a whole, protein and peptide drugs have low bioavailability when administered orally due to problematic barriers including gastrointestinal proteases, the epithelial barrier, and efflux pumps.

Further, the presence of the key players that provides suitable and proper drugs also drives the growth of the peptide therapeutics market during the forecast period. Players such as Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Pfizer, Inc., Bristol-Myer Squibb Co., AstraZeneca Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis International AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., and others are some of the key players contributing to the growth of the market.

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market – Segmentation

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

By Application

Cancer

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Central Nervous System Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Others

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Amgen, Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bachem Holding AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

CordenPharma InternationalGmbH

Eli Lilly and Co.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Lonza Group AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis International AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer, Inc.

PolyPeptide Group

