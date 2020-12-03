Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

Video on Demand in Hospitality Market to grow from USD 6.89 Billion in 2016 to USD 19.11 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 22%.

The growing popularity of personalized viewing of the content of their choice through a smartphone, tablet or TV used as a medium that can be viewed anytime, anywhere is called a video on demand service. The rise of the economy and consequently the rise of people’s living standards has sparked a demand for more sophisticated services, especially in the hospitality sector.

The major vendors in the Video on Demand in Hospitality Market includes Alcatel-lucent(France), Ericsson(Sweden),Huawei (China), AT&T (U.S.), Cisco (U.S.), Apple(U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.), Akamai (U.S.), Avaya (U.S.), and Netflix (U.S.).

By Solution:

Pay TV

Internet Protocol Television

Over The Top

By Service:

Training & Support

Professional Services

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Video on Demand in Hospitality industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

