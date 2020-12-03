Video Management Software Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Video Management Software Market was valued at USD 5,855.42 Million in 2019; it is expected to reach USD 18,488.54 Million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 19%.

Video management software helps businesses efficiently review and analyze videos recorded through multiple cameras installed on the premises. Video management software is a key component of any video surveillance system today. Organizations aim to protect their physical and capital assets by adopting video management software that inspects real-time information with the help of CCTV cameras or IP network cameras to prevent security breaches.

Some of the prominent players in the global video management software market are AxxonSoft Inc., Verint Systems, Qognify Inc, Avigilon Corporation, Genetec Inc., Salient Systems, 3VR, Cathexis, Robert Bosch, Johnson Controls, Senstar Corporation, Surveon Technology Inc., Cisco Systems,

Market Segmentation

By Solution: Video intelligence/analytics, case management, advanced video management (data integration), custom application management, intelligent streaming, mobile application, navigation management, storage management, and security management

By Technology:Analog-based and IP-based

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Video Management Software industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Video Management Software Market Report

1. What was the Video Management Software Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Video Management Software Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Video Management Software Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

