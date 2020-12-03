Openstack Services Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The OpenStack service market is projected to reach at a CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period. Openstack is an open source cloud platform. It is a combination of software tools used primarily to build and manage cloud computing platforms for public and private cloud infrastructure. OpenStack is open source software and is distributed as Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS). The OpenStack software platform consists of various components that control multivendor hardware pools of processing, storage, and networking resources across the data center.

The following players are covered in this report:

Cisco

Dell

HP

IBM

Rackspace

Red Hat

99Cloud

ActiveState

AppFog

Aptira

AT&T

AQORN

Blue Box

Cloudscaling

Coraid

DreamHost

Easy Stack

Openstack Services Market Segmentation by Type

Solution

Service

Openstack Services Market Segmentation by Application

Government & Defense

IT

Telecommunication

Academic & Research

BFSI

Retail & E-Commerce

Manufacturing

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Openstack Services industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Openstack Services Market Report

1. What was the Openstack Services Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Openstack Services Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Openstack Services Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

