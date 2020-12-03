Asia-Pacific Smart Home Gym Equipment Market Share, Trends & Forecast to 2020-2026

Asia-Pacific smart home gym equipment market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growth of the market can be attributed to the significant increase in awareness regarding healthcare and well-being in the last decade especially across Japan, South Korea, China, and India. Additionally, the increase in disposable income coupled with the inclination of generation Z and millennials towards body transformation will also aid in the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific. In addition to this, the considerable decline in gym visits amid COVID-19 is also promoting the adoption of smart home gym equipment.

Furthermore, the strengthening technology sector of the region along with the increasing awareness regarding advanced technologies such as IoT and artificial intelligence is significantly aiding the growth of the market. With the increasing internet penetration and adoption of AI, IoT people can opt for personalized gym training sessions at their home to manage their gym schedules. It will provide new growth opportunities to the smart home gym equipment industry during the forecast period.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

o Most affected segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Asia-Pacific Smart home gym equipment Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Treadmills

Cycling Machines

Rowing Machines

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Asia-Pacific Smart Home Gym Equipment Market Report Segment

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

