Europe Smart Home Gym Equipment Market Size, Growth and Industry Report To 2020-2026

Europe smart home gym equipment market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The increasing engagement of the people towards overall health management is expected to be the leading factor fuelling the growth of the European smart home gym equipment industry. It is mainly due to the rising obesity level, high prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and CVD among others. The smart home gym equipment provides a personalized workout regime at the comfort of home. Additionally, the increasing number of domestic as well as global players across the region offering smart home gym equipment will also aid in the growth of the industry.

Furthermore, the penetration of the e-commerce platform is also significantly high in Europe. Companies such as Amazon, Ubuy, eBay, OnBuy, very, Littlewoods are offering gyming equipment in the region. Hence, the easy availability of smart home gym equipment at such platforms will influence the adoption of equipment. The growth of the online segment is also influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, as most of the gyms are close, people are opting to gym at home. As per idealo, an e-commerce price comparison website, exercise equipment has witnessed sales spikes of 5,800% after the COVID-19 lockdown in UK.

Europe Smart home gym equipment Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Treadmills

Cycling Machines

Rowing Machines

Others (Virtual Fitness Trainer, Walking Peddles, and many more)

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Europe Smart Home Gym Equipment Market Report Segment

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

