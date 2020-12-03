India Smart Home Gym Equipment Market Size, Growth & Industry Report to 2026India Smart Home Gym Equipment Market Size, Growth & Industry Report to 2026

The India smart home gym equipment market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The adoption of smart home gym equipment is increasing significantly across the country owing to the fast pace life coupled with the long sitting hours owing to the work. These lifestyle changes are restricting the movement of the body thus increasing the chances of lifestyle-induced diseases such as cardiovascular, diabetes, obesity, hypertension, among others. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), India has the highest number of diabetics at 50.8 million which is set to increase to 73.5 million by 2025. With the increasing awareness among the people related to their health, more people will opt for gyming, however, due to time and distance constraints, some will opt for the personalized smart home gym equipment, which will drive the market growth. After the COVID-19 pandemic, the trend is expected to gain momentum due to the closer of gyms due to the nationwide lockdown.

Furthermore, the increasing urbanization and growing disposable incomes in the country is also a factor driving the smart home gym equipment market. The disposable income of people in tier II and tier III cities is also increasing in the country, which in turn will also drive the smart home gym equipment market during the forecast period.

India Smart home gym equipment Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Treadmills

Cycling Machines

Rowing Machines

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

